SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana with a few quick fashion choices.

As Time reported, Markle made her first public appearance with the Queen of England on Monday for Commonwealth Day. She and her fiance, Prince Harry, spent time with other family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for an interfaith prayer service.

Markle wore a special beret designed by Stephen Jones, who was one of Princess Diana’s favorite designers.

Princess Diana, mother of both Harry and William, died in 1997 in a car accident.

Fans noticed the beret connection and posted about it on Twitter.

Meghan Markle's beret today is by Stephen Jones, also preferred milliner of the late Princess Diana, who wore one of his berets in 1982. I love a fashion homage. Also, I'm not crying, you're crying. pic.twitter.com/VRR9OVmj4y — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 12, 2018

Markle’s engagement ring also contains two diamonds that used to belong to Diana as well, AOL.com reported.

In fact, British etiquette expert Grant Harrold, known as "The Royal Butler,”told E! News that Markle models her etiquette after Diana.

He described Markle recently embracing a young school girl, as “really, really sweet” but noted that it was not something the queen would likely do.

"It's something younger people do," Harrold said. "She's got her own way of doing things. … You look at the energy of Princess Diana and she was very much somebody that would hug people. She was famous for it, wasn't she?"

However, Harrold expects Markle will step away from the spotlight once she and Prince Harry tie the knot on May 19.

"She has to be careful what she says, how she says it, and how it's taken because after May 19, it will be very much the reflection of the royal family,” he said. “It's everyday things — from the way she walks, the way she speaks, the things she does, how she eats, how she holds her cup, how she dresses —everything will be looked at the right way or the wrong way. … There will be a lot for her to adapt to."