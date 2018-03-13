Here’s a look at the news for March 13.

An inside look at Jimmer Fredette

With March Madness on the horizon, the Deseret News sent reporter Jesse Hyde and photographer Jeffrey Allred to Shanghai, China, for an update on Jimmer Fredette, the former BYU star who failed to make in the NBA and wound up in the Chinese basketball league.

Fredette currently plays for the Shanghai Sharks, a moderately successful team in the Chinese Basketball Association.

But he’s more than a player. Fans adore Fredette and will often stop him on the street to snap a photo or sign an autograph.

It seems Fredette has found success despite not making it in the NBA.

“I never gave up,” he said. “I still haven’t given up. If the NBA calls, I’m ready to go back. And the thing is, I’ve regained my swagger here. I’ve proven I can play. And I’m playing as good as I ever have.”

Read more.

Utah author Shannon Hale talks sexual harassment

Utah author Shannon Hale spoke with the Deseret News this week about the ongoing issue of sexual harassment in the wake of several authors being outed for misconduct.

Hale’s comments came on the heels of other well-known authors, like Utah author James Dashner, facing accusations of sexual assault.

“I was very surprised and that shows my own naïveté, I guess. I’m always wanting to think the best of everybody. And I personally have never felt sexually harassed in the children’s book business,” she said.

The Deseret News asked Hale about Dashner specifically. Here is her response:

“It’s hard for me to speak specifically about James,” she said. “I’ve known him for a very long time and out of respect for his family, I haven’t wanted to speak particularly about his case. However, I have noticed a couple of instances recently where men have been accused, have apologized and it was really good and everyone accepted their apology. And they’ve come out of it OK.”

Read more.

Jordan River Temple reopens

The media toured the newly renovated Jordan River Utah Temple on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

The new temple, which will open to the public on Saturday, March 17, through Saturday, April 28, serves nearly 200,000 Mormons among 66 stakes, the Deseret News reported.

Elder Larry Y. Wilson, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and executive director of the faith’s Temple Department, and Sister Joy D. Jones, the church’s Primary general president, told those on the tour that the temple has significance in that it can shape religious lives.

“It changes your perspective on everything,” Elder Wilson said. “It changes how you look at your family members, how you act towards them, what you try to build in terms of the relationships you have with them, because you recognize that they are going to extend beyond this life in the next and that they are of an eternal nature.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

House Republicans find no collision between Trump and Russia

House Republicans who were investigating a possible link between Russia and President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said on Monday that they found no collusion between the two, NBC News reported.

The GOP members filed a 150-page report on Monday from the House Intelligence Committee that said there was no collusion.

Republicans spoke to 73 witnesses and researched more than 300,000 pages of documents in its probe.

Republicans said the information needs to be made public.

“We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings, inappropriate judgment at taking meetings. But only Tom Clancy … or someone else like that could take this series of inadvertent contacts with each other, meetings, whatever, and weave that into some sort of a fiction page-turner spy thriller,” he said Monday.

Read more at NBC News.

MORE NEWS:

Reuters: Sick and injured begin to leave besieged Syrian enclave in Ghouta

The New York Times: Japan Fears Being Left Behind by Trump’s Talks With Kim Jong-un

Reuters: Putin faces midnight deadline to explain nerve attack on former spy to UK

The New York Times: ‘Never Again’: Fighting Hate in a Changing Germany With Tours of Nazi Camps