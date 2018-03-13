Norway’s Oslo Airport soon won't be just an airport; it will be a city, too.

The Nordic Office of Architecture and Haptic Architects unveiled plans for a new Oslo Airport City that will allow travelers to experience all the typical experiences of visiting an airport with the added attraction of driverless cars and smart technology all around them in an urban setting.

The electric driverless cars could take travelers around the airport, and all of the new features will rely on renewable energy, too.

As Curbed reported, the city, which will be 4 million square meters, will be built next to the airport.

The government plans to use this airport to test driverless cars to see how they fare in an urban setting.

The term “airport city” comes from Dr. John Kasarda of the Center for Air Commerce at the University of North Carolina. He created the term to define airports that include more than just concourses and gates.

Tomas Stokke, the director of the architecture firm, told Travel + Leisure, that this airport city will be different than others around the world in that it will feel more like an actual city.

“What you normally have with airport cities is some type of business park where you’ll mainly find logistic buildings, but what we’re doing is creating an airport city with urban qualities that include streets, squares and walkable spaces not blocked off by cars in addition to building on the various sport and leisure qualities Norwegians are quite into,” he said.

The airport will also add 22,000 to 40,000 jobs by 2050.

However, don’t expect the airport anytime soon. As Curbed reported, the Olso development will need 30 years of construction that will begin in 2019 or 2020.

“This is a unique opportunity to design a new city from scratch,” director of Haptic Architects Tomas Stokke said in a statement. “Using robust city planning strategies such as walkability, appropriate densities, active frontages and a car free city centre, combined with the latest developments in technology, we will be able to create a green, sustainable city of the future.”

Salt Lake City is seeing its airport go under reconstruction. According to the Deseret News, the Salt Lake International Airport is undergoing a $3.6 billion redesign, which will include a new south concourse in 2020 and a new north concourse in 2024, will bring a top-tier airport to the U.S.

"The citizens of Salt Lake are going to end up with one of the best airports in the U.S.," Bill Wyatt, new executive director of Salt Lake City's Department of Airports, told the Deseret News.