SALT LAKE CITY — So far in 2018, we've celebrated pizza and pie, and now we're getting ready to celebrate pi.

National Pie Day was on Jan. 23, National Pizza Day on Feb. 9 and on Wednesday, March 14, both pies and pizzas are set to be celebrated in honor of National Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi.

In an effort to encourage schools to engage students in mathematics, the U.S. House of Representatives actually approved a resolution in March 2009 to recognize March 14 as National Pi Day. In addition to honoring the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, March 14 also marks the birthday of physicist Albert Einstein.

So there’s a lot to celebrate. Check out these eight sweet and savory deals taking place in the Beehive State this week.

Sweet deals

• Village Inn: Village Inn celebrates pie weekly with Free Pie Wednesday — giving pie lovers a free slice of fruit pie, mint brownie blast or coconut cream with any dine-in purchase. But with this Wednesday, March 14, being extra special, the restaurant is also giving people $2 off any whole pie on Tuesday, March 13, and on Wednesday. This particular deal excludes cheesecake and carrot cake, and no coupon is required. The discount is also valid on multiple pie purchases, according to Village Inn’s website. You can reserve your pies online for pickup on both of these days, and the discount will be applied in-restaurant.

• Kneaders: Banana cream pie, triple chocolate cream pie and raspberry cream cheese pie are just some of the delectable pies available at Kneaders. This Wednesday, all Kneaders locations are celebrating Pi Day with a $1.50 slice of pie with purchase of an entree. In addition, the restaurant’s seasonal Irish Soda Bread is available by the loaf or slice through the end of March.

• Marie Callender's: Marie Callender’s is getting into the spirit of Pi Day by offering a free slice of pie on Wednesday, March 14. With presentation of a coupon available for download at mariecallenders.com, guests can choose from over 20 different varieties of pie — including the Celebration Cake Pi back by popular demand and available through March 31, according to a news release. Purchase of an entree is required.

• Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market is honoring the mathematical holiday by offering a $3.14 discount on all nine-inch pies. This deal should apply to all or most Whole Foods Markets in Utah, but call your specific location ahead of time to double check.

• Smith’s: For this Pi Day, Smith’s grocery store bakery is selling eight-inch fruit pies for $3.14. While the deal should apply to most or all of the Utah locations, call ahead and double-check with your specific store.

• Penny Ann’s Cafe: With locations in Salt Lake City, Taylorsville and Draper, Penny Ann’s Cafe is celebrating National Pi Day by offering slices of their pies for $2 — discounted from the regular price of $3.79. The deal applies to all three locations, and pie options include banana cream, chocolate mousse, key lime, lemon raspberry cream and coconut cream. For a list of additional flavors, visit pennyannscafe.com.

Savory deals

• Domino’s Pizza: Domino’s Pizza is celebrating National Pi Day all week long with an online deal: buy one pizza at menu price and get one of equal or lesser value for free. The deal started Monday, March 12, and is valid through March 18. Pizzas must be picked up in-store.

• Blaze Pizza: With locations in Taylorsville, Farmington, Lehi and Orem, Blaze Pizza is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 pizzas all day long — one pizza per customer and in-restaurant only.

Bonus deal

But wait, there’s more! It isn't pizza, but ice cream lovers can grab a free small vanilla cone at participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations on March 20 — their sweet offering to celebrate the first day of spring.