SALT LAKE CITY — A man was seriously injured but alert after he was pinned underneath a light-rail train near Smith's Ballpark.

Crews pried the victim from the rails after the accident about 5:30 p.m. Monday, said Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

An early investigation suggested he was distracted and walked into the train's path, Arky said.

The stop at roughly 1300 South and 200 West was temporarily shut down Monday evening. Transportation managers were arranging for buses to carry passengers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.