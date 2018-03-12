TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Transportation will hold an open house Wednesday to discuss a proposal to build a frontage road between 4100 South and 4700 South on the west side of I-215.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Taylorsville Recreation Center, 4948 S. 2700 West.

The Wasatch Front Regional Council has identified the project as a part of a larger frontage system to relieve demand on local roadways between state Route 201 and 4700 South. UDOT, in coordination with city, is currently conducting an environmental assessment of the project.

UDOT officials say a southbound frontage road would provide connectivity and access to and from I-215 to destinations within the area. Access currently requires travel through highly congested intersections.

For more information, visit udot.utah.gov/go/i215frontageroad.