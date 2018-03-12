WEST JORDAN — Two children were taken into protective custody and a woman arrested over the weekend after officers entered a home with a history of domestic violence and discovered that they were living in deplorable conditions, West Jordan police said.

Officers were called to a home near 8000 South and 3000 West about 6:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a domestic situation. Officers have been called to the house 10 times just since the beginning of the year for domestic-related problems involving the residents, West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt said.

As an officer knocked on the door Friday, it came open. The officer immediately noticed "the stench of rotting food," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"While calling out, a child was peeking his head out of a room and would not respond. Officers entered and encountered deplorable and unsafe conditions inside the home," the report states. "Two children, ages 4 and 10, were located in a filthy, cluttered bedroom that reeked of urine and stale food. … The home was not habitable."

The officers learned that police had "encountered a similar situation" the day before, the report states.

The children were taken into protective custody by the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

Yessica Carme Salcido, 29, was arrested for investigation of child abuse. Formal charges were pending against both parents Monday, police said, and other adults were being investigated. Police noted in the report that a man who was "hiding in the bathroom," ran out of the house when police entered.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.