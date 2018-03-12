ST. GEORGE — A St. George mother has been charged with child endangerment after police say they found heroin in her diaper bag and discovered she'd taken the drug and then breastfed her newborn.

Emergency personnel responded last week to a call at a gas station in St. George, where a 3-day-old child had stopped breathing, according to charging documents filed in 5th District Court.

Hospital staff told officers that the newborn also had a broken clavicle and hematoma on the back of his head, which caused police to suspect abuse, the court documents state.

Investigators then spoke to the baby's grandmother, who said the injuries had occurred during a difficult delivery — something that was confirmed by medical records, according to police.

"The records also stated that at childbirth, the umbilical cord tissue tested positive for drugs which reflected maternal drug use during pregnancy," police wrote in a probable cause affidavit. Investigators say the baby tested positive for codine and morphine.

Officers interviewed Elizabeth Ola Canon, 29, and reported finding a syringe and heroin in her diaper bag inside of a vehicle. She later admitted to using the heroin and breastfeeding the baby three times over the next 6 ½ hours, the charging documents say.

Canon was charged last week with endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

— Ashley Imlay