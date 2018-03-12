PROVO — A court hearing for a registered sex offender accused of offering a teenage boy $7,000 for sex was continued to next week.

The new charges mark the third time in five years that Isaac Quinton Durfey, 28, of Eagle Mountain, is accused of offering money or gifts to teen boys in exchange for sex or graphic pictures.

Durfey was charged Feb. 15 in 4th District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony; sexual solicitation, a class A misdemeanor; and enticing a minor by texting, a class B misdemeanor. A hearing scheduled for last Thursday was continued until March 22.

On Feb. 17, a 17-year-old Highland boy reported to police that Durfey had offered him $1,000 for a nude picture and then $7,000 to "get naked and fool around," according to charging documents.

Highland police had the teen set up a meeting with Durfey in a fast-food parking lot. When Durfey arrived, he was taken into custody, the charges state.

Durfey told the arresting officers that he had prior interaction with the 17-year-old last summer, according to a search warrant affidavit unsealed over the weekend.

"When he saw the victim on Instagram he had intentions of helping him, but the bad side kicked in and it progressed from there," Durfey told police, according to the warrant. The warrant does not say why Durfey believed the boy needed "help."

Durfey is a registered sex offender, being convicted previously of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual battery and sexual solicitation of a child.

In 2015, Durfey offered a 17-year-old convenience store clerk $500 "to do sexual things with him," according to charging documents. The teen was eventually paid $20 to expose himself.

Durfey received a suspended prison sentence, was placed on probation and ordered to wear a GPS monitor, according to court records. He completed probation in May of 2017.

In 2013, Durfey was charged with similar crimes for allegedly offering a 16-year-old boy "money and gifts" for nude pictures. He was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation, which he violated in 2015, according to court records. He completed probation on his past two cases at the same time.