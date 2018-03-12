Warner Bros. released a teaser to the trailer that brings you back to the world of Harry Potter.

The teaser to the trailer for the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” takes viewers on a journey through the actual Harry Potter books, showing specific pages of the famous books that sold well more than 500 million.

The teaser similarly shows Harry Potter fans holding up wands.

Nothing from the upcoming movie, though, appears in the teaser.

The full trailer will be available tomorrow.

Watch below:

Back in November, fans received the first teaser for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," which was merely a moving image that unveiled the film’s cast, according to the Deseret News.

The original teaser featured Eddie Redmayne as Magizoologist Newt Scamander and Katherine Waterston as Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein, the dismissed then reinstated Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) auror, who both appeared in the first film.

The picture also showed Johnny Depp as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, along with Alison Sudol as Tina's sister Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Ezra Miller as Credence, the obscurial, an important reveal, since "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" made it seem as though the character had died.