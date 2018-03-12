OGDEN — Weber State University will host RecConnect, a hybrid outdoor innovation expo and networking event, on Saturday, March 23, from noon to 7 p.m., at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. Ogden.

The expo, hosted by WSU’s Outdoor and Community Recreation Education program and the Hall Global Entrepreneurship Center, will feature outdoor product displays, vendors and activities. Students are invited to a networking event with outdoor industry professionals from 1-2 p.m. The networking event is free, but registration is required at outdoorweber.com.

The free expo will conclude with announcement of winners of the Outdoor Weber competition and a keynote speech by Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World Holdings and star of CNBC’s “The Profit,” beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The contest, hosted by WSU’s Entrepreneurship Center in the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics, invited students worldwide to submit videos pitching outdoor-related business ideas. Participants vied for a chance to win a $30,000 cash prize and one-on-one mentoring from entrepreneurship experts. The public’s popular vote determined the top 25 competitors, and a panel of judges selected 10 finalists.

Eighty contestants, including entrants from Canada and 13 U.S. states, submitted 90-second videos sharing innovative outdoor-related business plans. Some pitched ideas to make outdoor recreation safer. Others focused on making outdoor play more convenient. The contest drew more than 194,000 site views from voters.