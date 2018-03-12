MIDVALE — Three Midvale men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly kidnapping a man who had previously called the police on them.

Gilbert Garcia, 44, Jack Ables, 61, and Mitchell Decora, 26, were arrested Sunday for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, theft and threats.

Ables and Decora live in the same apartment complex as the alleged victim. Garcia used to live with the other two, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man called Unified police to report his security camera was being stolen. He and his wife were "watching her neighbors … steal their surveillance camera located on their front porch," the report states.

The couple said the two men who live in the upstairs apartment are their friends, the report states. Lohrke added they had "a friendly relationship" with their neighbors in the past.

Officers went to the apartment and talked to Ables and Decora, but no arrests were made, according to the report. Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said investigators believe Garcia may have taken the camera.

Later that evening, the victim spotted his upstairs neighbors and decided to ask for his camera back, the report states.

But after he was invited inside their apartment, the men closed the door behind him and one of them held a knife to the victim's throat, police said.

"The suspects demanded the victim drop the theft case or else he would be killed," Lohrke said.

Investigators further noted that the victim "stated they were accusing him of calling the cops. (The victim) stated he knew at that time he was going to die," according to the report.

The victim heard the men say several times to get a gun, the report states, and to beat him "and slit his throat." After being held in the apartment for about 15 minutes, the men grabbed the victim "by both arms and began forcing him" toward a vehicle, according to police.

They forced the victim into the back seat and began driving away, Lohrke said.

Just as they started driving, while the vehicle was going 20-25 mph, the victim unlocked the back door and jumped to escape, Lohrke said. His wife was following at that point and he got into her vehicle and called police. The man suffered minor injuries from jumping.

The three men were found the next day at Garcia's apartment and were arrested.