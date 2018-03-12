SALT LAKE CITY — A deleted scene from “The Last Jedi” unveiled a little bit more about one of the movie’s most hyped characters, Captain Phasma.

“The Star Wars Show” premiered an exclusive deleted scene from “Last Jedi” that shows a little bit more of the highly praised Phasma, who has become a fan favorite thanks to her appearance in the Star Wars comics and books, according to The Verge.

The scene depicts Phasma and Finn (John Boyega) before the two face off in a fight that (spoilers) leads to Finn opening the doors underneath her, watching her fall to her supposed death.

In this deleted scene, however, Finn asks Phasma what would happen if everyone found out she caused the destruction of Starkiller Base, as seen in “The Force Awakens.”

The troops around her hear the exchange. So Phasma kills them all. Finn then cuts off Phasma’s hand and blasts her into the hanger.

Watch the clip below.

It’s unknown at this point what happened to Phasma after this scene. As the Deseret News reported, actress Gwendoline Christie, who plays Phasma, said in a recent media interview that she’s unsure if her character is alive or dead.

“In truth, I don't know,” she said, according to CinemaBlend. “And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored. I'm actually very invested in the character now. And that's genuine. That's not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is.”