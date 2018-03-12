SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — With Monday's release of interior photographs revealing new-look interiors and media tours being conducted throughout the reopened building, the LDS Church's renovated Jordan River Utah Temple has begun its public reintroduction.

Closed for extensive renovations since February 2016, the temple remains the fourth-largest in square footage and the largest in seating capacity among the 159 operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And before its closure, it was also one of the busiest of Mormon temples.

The public open house runs from Saturday, March 17, through Saturday, April 28, except Sundays and Saturday, March 31, the latter being the first day of the church's April 2018 general conference. Online reservations can be made at templeopenhouse.lds.org.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, May 20, in three sessions.

Renovations include building reinforcements, seismic upgrades, mechanical and electrical upgrades, hard-ceiling installations, changing of some interior walls and remodels of the Celestial Room, bride's room and baptistry, including a separate entrance for the latter.

In addition to new furnishings, finishes, carpeting, artwork and murals inside, landscaping improvements have been made on the 15-acre site at 10200 S. 1300 West in South Jordan.

LDS temples differ from more-common chapels and meetinghouses. Church members make formal commitments to God in temples. They are a place where couples are married and families are sealed together for eternity.

In a Feb. 3, 1978, news conference, then-LDS Church President Spencer W. Kimball originally announced the Jordan River Temple; he helped break ground the next year in unique fashion by operating a Caterpillar tractor.

“You will notice the large power-scoop shovel,” said President N. Eldon Tanner, the First Presidency's first counselor who conducted the June 9, 1979, groundbreaking service. “It will be operated by President Kimball, in keeping with his oft-quoted counsel to 'lengthen our stride.'”

At the time of the new temple's announcement, about half of the LDS Church's temple endowments were being performed in three of the 16 operating temples — in the Salt Lake, Ogden and Provo temples, all along Utah's Wasatch Front.

Layton Construction Co. of Salt Lake City was awarded the construction contract with a bid of $12.55 million for the edifice that was projected at $15 million, with dollar amounts for temple constructions and renovations no longer released by the church. It was built at a time when temples and their operations and maintenance were funded by member donations and contributions; the church announced three days before the groundbreaking that donations had exceeded the projected building cost.

The temple's original open house, which ran from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, 1981, drew more than a half-million people. The 2018 open house is projected to attract as much as twice that number.

The Jordan River Temple was dedicated initially on Nov. 16, 1981, by President Marion G. Romney, then second counselor in the First Presidency. President Kimball, who had prepared the dedicatory prayer but had been hospitalized for some time while recovering from surgery, made a surprise entrance to the Celestial Room just prior to the dedication proceedings.

Fifteen dedicatory sessions were conducted in the five days from Nov. 16-20.

It became the second temple to be built in the Salt Lake Valley, 88 years after the iconic Salt Lake Temple, and it was designed by Emil B. Fetzer, the church's lead architect for more than two decades, who designed Mormon temples on five continents.

As the LDS Church's 20th operating temple at the time and the seventh such sacred edifice in the state of Utah, the 148,236-square-foot building featured six ordinance rooms that could seat 125 patrons each and 16 sealing rooms. Only three other temples — the Ogden Utah, Provo Utah and Washington D.C. temples — feature six ordinance rooms each. This report will be updated throughout the day.