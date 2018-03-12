Utah isn’t the least drunken state in the country, according to a new report from 24/7 Wall St.

The new report identified Utah as the 48th drunkest state (or the third least drunken state).

The report found only 12.4 percent of Utahns report excessive drinking, which is below the 18 percent amount of adults who binge drink or drink heavily across the nation.

Only about 19.7 percent of driving deaths that happen in Utah are related to alcohol, which is the lowest driving death rate in the entire country, the report said.

The national average for driving deaths related to drinking sits at 30 percent.

“Low excessive drinking rates in Utah are partially attributable to religious faith. Over half of the state’s population identify as Mormon, a religion that expressly forbids alcohol consumption,” according to the report.

Tennessee ended up as the least drunken state in the country with only 11.2 percent of adults drinking excessively. West Virginia ranked as the second least drunken state with 11.4 percent adults excessively drinking.

North Dakota topped the list with 24.7 percent of its people drinking excessively, followed closely by Wisconsin (24.5 percent), Alaska (22.1 percent), Montana (21.8 percent) and Illinois (21.2 percent).

See the full results at 24/7 Wall St.

For the report, 24/7 Wall St. used data on men and women over the age of 18 who report drinking in each state from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report also used state data from a few data programs, including the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program. Economic factors were discovered from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey.

Back in 2015, a report from the Global Health Data Exchange ranked Utah and West Virginia as two of the driest states in the country, according to The Week.

The map, which based its rankings on general alcohol consumption, showed nearly all of Utah and much of the South as having low drinking rates.

“Most people know Mormons are supposed to be teetotalers, so the fact that Utah doesn't drink much isn't surprising,” according to The Week.

Starting Dec. 30 of this year, Utah will have one of the country’s toughest DUI laws, dropping the legal blood alcohol content while driving from .08 to .05 percent, the Deseret News reported. Lawmakers rejected a bill in late February that would have delayed the law for four years.