A new report from Bloomberg named Salt Lake City among the top choices on the shortlist for Apple’s second campus building.

Apple announced in January that it will open a second new campus building that will create 20,000 jobs, according to NPR. The company said its second campus park should be in a city where there are tax incentives, a strong local business economy, a lot of workforce education and links to transportation.

So far, Apple hasn’t announced any ideas about where the campus will be, except that it won’t be in Texas or California, according to Bloomberg. Apple's headquarters is located in Cupertino, California, and it has a separate campus in Austin, Texas.

Bloomberg worked with Moody’s Analytics to determine which cities might be suitable for Apple.

Salt Lake City ranked among Bloomberg’s top 15 cities for the new location. The city had high value for its business environment, workforce education and its easy-to-access transportation.

Of course, for now, the projected candidates are just guesses.

“It will be interesting to see how accurate these guesses turn out to be, and what Apple has planned for the design of the new campus,” according to 9to5Mac.

See the full report at Bloomberg.