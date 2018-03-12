Here’s a look at the news for March 12.

Utah County girl prepares for high school walkout

A Utah County girl whose mother survived the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 is among the thousands of students who will walk out of schools on Monday to protest gun violence, according to the Deseret News.

Kaylee Anderson and other Beehive State students will leave school for 17 minutes on Monday to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting back in February.

"This should not be a normal thing that happens in America," Anderson said.

Despite the nationwide outcry, several school districts will enforce attendance policies against students who plan to protest with a walkout.

Students will need a written or called-in excuse from parents to avoid penalties.

How the Utes rose to prominence 20 years ago

The University of Utah climbed all the way to the NCAA championship game 20 years ago this year, according to the Deseret News.

The NCAA run included a 25-2 record in the regular season. And sure, the team lost in the first round of the WAC Tournament, but the Utes rebounded and went on to crush the NCAA tournament field.

In fact, the team won over lower seeds and had some surprising wins over No. 1 seeds in the annual spring tournament.

And though the team fell short against Kentucky in the title game, the players of that age haven’t forgotten how strong that team was.

“Just the group of guys we had, it was a good fit,” said Alex Jensen. “It’s hard to get that any more. It’s the most fun I think any of us had playing basketball.”

How Utah fits into the nationwide debate over cannabis

Several states across the country have already begun legalizing marijuana. So how does Utah fit in?

That’s the subject of the latest in-depth report from the Deseret News.

The Utah Legislature recently worked through some bills that could begin the process of legalizing medical marijuana in the state, raising many questions for Utah residents about legalized cannabis.

“There’s no clear gold standard as far as what a medical marijuana law should look like,” said Rosanna Smart, a drug policy expert with RAND Corp. “There’s a lot of unanticipated consequences that can occur that Utah may end up not wanting.”

Northeast readies for the third storm in two weeks

The snow isn’t letting up on the Northeast.

The Northeastern United States will face its third significant storm in two weeks, with heavy snow expected to fall everywhere from New York to Maine, CNN reported.

The storm will include gusty winds and flooding.

National forecasters expect snow to hit the area on Monday night and reach Maine by Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service told CNN that close to 20 inches are expected in some areas.

