SALT LAKE CITY — Josh Groban is going on an arena tour this fall, and he’s coming to Salt Lake City.

“Josh Groban: Bridges Tour” kicks off Oct 18, with a stop at Vivint Arena on Oct. 29. He’ll be joined by Broadway star and “Let It Go” singer Idina Menzel.

This is Groban’s first tour since his Stages Tour in 2015-2016. It will coincide with a new studio album scheduled for release in the fall.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans,” Groban said in a press release. “It's the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto.”

Advance presale tickets are available to Citi card members Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. till Thursday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Information on these presale tickets is available at citiprivatepass.com. Tickets are available to the general public starting Friday, March 16, at ticketmaster.com, and include a CD or digital copy of Groban’s new album. Tickets are $35-$199.50 with applicable service charges.