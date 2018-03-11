Kandra Smith shows her Day of the Dead masks at the Urban Flea Market, which is billed as Utah’s largest, monthly vintage flea market, at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The market, now in its seventh year, featured 80-plus vendors offering eclectic, unique and antique finds, as well as local food trucks selling goodies. The Urban Flea Market is held one Sunday of each month from May through October and on the second Sunday of each month November through April. Admission to the market is $2 for those 13 and older; children under 12 get in free.