EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A 16-year-old was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday.

The accident occurred when the victim and his friend tried to cross Pony Express Parkway on their BMX bikes about 5 p.m., said Eagle Mountain Police Sgt. Tyler Collet.

The victim was then airlifted to the hospital.

His friend didn't sustain any injuries, Collet said.

The area was closed to traffic for two hours after the accident.

"Our hearts are with them hoping for a full recovery," Eagle Mountain City tweeted Saturday evening.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.