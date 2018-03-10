PARK CITY — A 70-year-old man died from injuries when he hit a pole and fell on a ski race course at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Friday.

On Saturday evening, a friend of the victim identified him as Ken Portz and wrote of her sadness on hearing of her friend's death.

"He was one of the founders of our ski trip 32 years ago and was not only the best skier amongst us but the kindest and most thoughtful man amongst us," Michele Perrin Gustafson wrote in a Facebook post.

Portz, from Colorado, hit one of the poles that lined the Deer Valley course around noon and was then flown in critical condition to the University Hospital, said Park City Police Capt. Phil Kirk.

He had been skiing with a group of friends, Kirk said.

The police captain did not know whether the victim died while on the flight or at the hospital.

The pole the man hit is part of a "standard race setup," said Dear Valley Resort senior communications manager Emily Summers.

