LEHI — A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday after a teenage girl caught him filming her in the shower, police say.

Officers responded to the girl's home about 2 p.m. and apprehended Francisco Javier Diaz-Gamez, of Lehi, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

When the teenager noticed Diaz-Gamez holding a cellphone over her shower door, she took the phone from him and saw the recording he'd made of her in the shower, Cannon said.

The suspect then exited her residence, but police found him near the home, according to Cannon.

Diaz-Gamez is "known to the family and had access to the home," the sergeant said.

He faces charges of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, voyeurism and forgery. Additional charges may be filed in the case, Cannon added.