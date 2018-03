I would like briefly to respond to Jim Dublinski’s letter on March 4, “Don’t arm the teachers.” He states, “What civilian needs guns that fire 60 bullets in a minute?” I am not a member of the NRA, a hunter or a sportsman. I am, however, a homeowner.

I want to be able to purchase any weapon that the “bad guys” can get. If the “bad guy” understands that homeowners or schools can return in kind, he may probably think twice about attacking innocents.

Alan Carabine

Kaysville