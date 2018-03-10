SALT LAKE CITY — A Lyft driver happened upon an accident early Saturday, discovering the driver of a vehicle had been thrown from his car and was killed.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said a man in his 20s was ejected from a 1997 Subaru Legacy sometime before 3:30 a.m. at about 9400 W. North Temple, along the frontage road just east of Saltair. Physical evidence at the scene, Lohrke said, indicates the driver veered into the weeds while heading west and apparently overcorrected, rolling his vehicle.

"We're still kind of piecing together when this crash happened and how it happened," he said, adding that the road was closed during an investigation.

A concert was held at the Saltair concert venue Friday night, and Lohrke said people had cleared out of the area by about 2 a.m., leaving police to believe the crash happened after that.

