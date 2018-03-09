Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams enters the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office with wife Julie and son James to file candidacy papers with the state's elections office at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday. McAdams, a Democrat, is running to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Mia Love in Utah’s 4th Congressional District. Because McAdams isn't up for re-election until 2020, he will remain county mayor if he doesn't win the congressional race. He was elected mayor in 2012 after serving in the Utah Senate since being appointed in 2009. Love lost her first bid for the seat in 2012 to then-incumbent Rep. Jim Matheson, the last Democratic member of Utah's congressional delegation. After Matheson retired, Love went on to beat Democrat Doug Owens in 2014 and again in 2016.