PLEASANT GROVE — Elder Von G. Keetch had a favorite saying, according to his family, "If you don't like your lot in life, build a service station on it."

With that in mind, the family of the recently deceased LDS general authority has planned a day of service that will allow them to give back to the organization that helped their father in his long battle with cancer.

On March 17, the same day Elder Keetch would have celebrated his 58th birthday, his family has decided to donate all proceeds from its restaurant, Taco Amigo, to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, according to its website, tacoamigocares.org.

"We've never loved math — so we're making it simple. Our employees and family members are donating 100 percent of their time on March 17. If you see an employee arriving at 6:30 a.m. or leaving at midnight, they've done it all for free," it reads on the website.

"Many of you know that we recently lost a family member to cancer. Von was diagnosed with colon cancer seven years ago and his life was both blessed and extended by the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He loved the doctors, nurses, and staff and often talked about how lucky he was to be treated there. March 17 would have been Von's 58th birthday and it's our privilege to donate 100 percent of our sales on that day to Huntsman Cancer Foundation."

Elder Keetch, a lawyer and General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died suddenly on Jan 26. LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson spoke at his funeral in February.

In a recent Facebook post, Elder Keetch's daughter, Steffani Keetch Dastrup, said the family has wanted to give a day of service for a long time and this idea felt like the right opportunity.

"We couldn't think of any greater cause than to honor my Dad on what would be his 58th birthday," Dastrup wrote. "Please come see me!! I will be there working all day and all night! And please spread the word to your family and friends and through social media!"

Taco Amigo is located at 239 E. State Road in Pleasant Grove. For more information, visit [tacoamigocares.org](https://tacoamigocares.org/).