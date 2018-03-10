Lindsey Stirling’s tour with Evanescence and posts from the sports world about International Women’s Day highlight Mormon Mentions this week.

In a new video, Stirling claims to be a “casual fan” of Evanescence until she finds out she will be touring with the group during summer 2018. Watch her reaction.

Stirling also posted on Twitter this week that “life is a mirror” and why you need to see yourself with love and gratitude so you can see others the same way.

Life is a mirror. How you view others is actually a reflection of how you view yourself. If youre full of jealousy & feel the need to put others down, its because you don't feel you are good enough. If you fill yourself with love & gratitude, you view others with eyes of love — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) March 3, 2018

Former MLB player Jeremy Guthrie gave a shoutout to his mom, wife and daughter on Twitter on International Women’s Day but shared a picture of himself with Michelle Obama. “Cheers to all the women leading positive and enduring change in the world,” he posted.

I had the honor of meeting this powerful & inspiring woman a few years back. Cheers to the all the women leading positive & enduring change in the world, especially those closest to me like my mom(s), wife, & daughter. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/leNUfOL3IX — Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) March 8, 2018

Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment, posted about his wife, mother, grandmother and daughters on International Women’s Day and said, “I’ve been blessed by the influence of great women in my life.”

I’ve been blessed by the influence of great women in my life including my incredible wife, angel mother and grandmother (plus my three beautiful daughters). #IWD18 #NBAVoices pic.twitter.com/k6R2LxpQnT — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) March 9, 2018

LDS.org released several new “How To” videos this week. In this video, two brothers talk about a video they recorded twice a year since they were young, answering deep questions that made them reflect on their life experiences. “That’s where the power comes,” one brother says in the video. “There wasn’t a big storyline or reason that we were being filmed. It was just things that everyone goes through and in a really open and authentic way for people to talk about.”

The Facebook account of Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson posted about an experience she had visiting Japan and Korea with Sister Sharon Eubank. A group of young women greeted them with the hymn “As Sisters in Zion.”

I recently had the chance to visit Japan and Korea with Sister Sharon Eubank. This delightful group of young women in... Posted by Bonnie L. Oscarson on Thursday, March 8, 2018

On his Facebook page, a video was shared about President Dallin H. Oaks' family’s experience with family history, learning about their ancestors’ attributes and notable qualities. This video was also shown when President Oaks spoke to RootsTech attendees on Family Discovery Day. “By teaching our youth about their ancestors, they can come to a greater understanding of who they are and feel a greater connection to their Savior and those who came before,” he wrote. To watch a Facebook live video of the talk President Oaks and his wife gave at RootsTech, click here.

Getting to Know Our Ancestors Recently, Sister Oaks and I decided that we wanted our families to know more of the great qualities of those who came before us, qualities that will help them stand strong in the days to come. We researched ancestors' attributes and created posters with their pictures and notable qualities.Young members of our families selected some of the qualities shown on the posters and signed up for the qualities they want to embody. Then we removed the cover sheet and introduced them to an ancestor and a story of how they showed that quality in their lives. Heaven came close to earth, and we could feel warmth and inspiration as we participated in this activity.By teaching our youth about their ancestors, they can come to a greater understanding of who they are and feel a greater connection to their Savior and those who came before. Posted by Dallin H Oaks on Sunday, March 4, 2018

Elder Dale G. Renlund shared thoughts on his Facebook page about RootsTech and President Oaks’ remarks on Family Discovery Day. “If you want a happier family, create, refine, and retell the stories of your ancestors’ positive moments,” he wrote. In another post on Facebook, Elder Renlund highlighted what he learned on his recent trip to the Caribbean.

RootsTech last weekend was so much fun! There is a wonderful synergy in a gathering of people who love their families... Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s Facebook page encouraged his followers to rise above their imperfections. “Blessings will come not so much because of your abilities but because of your choices,” he wrote. “No matter your position in your community or in the church, God will use you, if you are willing.” See another post on Elder Uchtdorf’s Facebook page about his experience meeting the children’s choir in Vista, California.

Perhaps you don't consider yourself all that useful; perhaps you don't consider yourself a blessing in somebody's life.... Posted by Dieter F Uchtdorf on Wednesday, March 7, 2018

President Henry B. Eyring's Facebook account shared his thoughts about relying on the Lord despite imperfections. He wrote, “If you have faith that the Lord leads His church through revelation to those imperfect servants He calls, the Lord will open the windows of heaven to them, as He will to you.”

The Lord sees His servants perfectly. He sees their potential and their future. And He knows how their very nature can... Posted by Henry B Eyring on Sunday, March 4, 2018

Elder Quentin L. Cook’s Facebook account challenged his followers to avoid pride and the “look at me” and “humblebrag” approaches on social media. “We can celebrate our individual uniqueness as children of God without using authenticity as an excuse for un-Christlike behavior,” he wrote.

In our quest for humility, the modern internet creates challenges to avoiding pride. Two examples are the self-indulgent... Posted by Quentin L Cook on Sunday, February 25, 2018

Elder David A. Bednar’s Facebook page told his followers that what they become is “not merely the sum total of our daily pursuits during a lifetime.” Rather, it is “the result of our knowledge of willingness to learn” from our Heavenly Father, our Savior Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.