ZION NATIONAL PARK — Heading to Zions for spring break? If so, park officials are asking visitors to pack a little extra patience.

Park officials are anticipating this year’s crowds will be similar to last year, when parking filled up by 10 a.m. and the shuttle bus lines at the visitor center saw wait times as long as 45 minutes.

In addition, roads and sidewalks are being reconstructed in Springdale, which means more traffic congestion and fewer parking options.

To help mitigate crowds, the park will provide a modified in-town shuttle that will begin pickup service at 8:10 a.m. at the corner of Lion Boulevard and Winderland Lane. The shuttle will continue on Winderland Lane, which loops back to state Route 9. The shuttle will then turn left at S.R. 9, heading north toward the park, and resume the normal stops back to Zion Canyon Village where visitors can access the pedestrian entrance into the park.

This modified service will run every 15 to 20 minutes with the last shuttle leaving Zion Canyon Village back to town departing at 9 p.m. Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh asks that “all visitors coming to the park this week have extra patience and vigilance, especially for the safety of others in town while construction continues along the roadways.”

The Zion Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 50 p.m. The Zion Human History Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. with ranger led patio talks at 2 p.m. on weekends and at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The park shuttle service will begin service at the visitor center at 7 a.m. heading up canyon, with the last shuttle leaving the Temple of Sinawava at 8:15 p.m. heading back to the visitor center.