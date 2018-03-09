SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar has determined that "human error" is to blame for a pornographic image making its way into a promotional email that went out earlier this week.

The email sent Monday afternoon to lawyers throughout the state included a banner advertising the Utah State Bar's spring convention, which began Thursday in St. George. But where the body of the message usually would have appeared there was a photo instead depicting a woman's bare chest.

A second email quickly followed, apologizing for the incident and promising to investigate it.

The mishap made headlines nationwide.

"We have determined a link to the inappropriate image was inadvertently added to the email as a result of human error," the Utah State Bar Commission reported in a statement issued Friday. "That error is being addressed as a personnel issue."

The statement went on to assure Utah State Bar members that the image did not come from the organization's database and contained no malware. The commission indicated it is now "taking steps to assure this type of problem doesn't happen again."

"We apologize again for this incident and have committed to improving controls over our communications," the statement concluded.