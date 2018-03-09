PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove man who prosecutors say tried to kill his girlfriend has been charged with attempted murder.

Maurice Cory Gallon Jr., 25, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder, first-degree felonies; and aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies. All charges are subject to domestic violence penalty enhancements at sentencing if convicted.

Pleasant Grove police responded to Gallon's residence Thursday when a neighbor heard a woman yelling, "Don't kill me," according to charging documents. Officers arrived and entered the house, then broke through a locked bathroom door after hearing a woman sobbing, "Don't kill me, don't kill me."

A woman was found "huddled in a bathtub with multiple injuries to her face and head," the charges state.

Gallon "immediately started saying it was 'my fault' and that he wanted to die. (Gallon) claimed that he was bipolar and schizophrenic and that voices in his head told him to kill her," according to the charges.

He further told police that he became "upset because she was not paying attention to him when she was on the phone and he was trying to get her attention," the charges say.

Gallon then allegedly told the woman he was going to kill her and them himself. After chasing her through the house, Gallon "started to punch her in the face, slamming her head against the wall, and head-butting her with his head. He then began to choke her with both hands on her neck. He tried to choke her three times," according to charging documents.

While this was happening, a young child was in another room watching TV.

Police say he told them he hadn't taken his medication for schizophrenia for four months.

Gallon, who was convicted of strangling another person in 2014 in another state, recently moved to Utah to live with the woman, according to court records.

He "also admitted to police that when his oldest daughter was 3 years old the voices in his head told him to kill her and throw her out the window," the charges state.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.