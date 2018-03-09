Close to 30,000 pairs of jeans sold at Target have been recalled for causing cuts on wearers' skin, according to multiple reports.

The recalled jeans are from the brand Cat & Jack and have small gold stars on the bottoms of the legs.

Consumers reported to Target that the metal stars would come loose and cut up their legs while they wore the jeans, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jeans, which sold for $18, run from size 4 to 18P and were mostly sold from September to November 2017, according to Today.com.

Topson Downs, which sells the jeans exclusively at Target, recalled the pants after receiving five complaints from customers.

Worried wearers can check the waistband for the words "Cat & Jack" and “Super Skinny” to see if they have those jeans.

The commission recommends people stop wearing the jeans immediately. Target will issue a full refund when the pants are returned.

You can also file a report with the commission if you or a family member suffered an injury because of the jeans, according to Time magazine.

Customers can also visit Target.com and click on “Recalls” then “Clothing” for more information. There is also a “Product Recalls” tab on the company’s Facebook page.

According to USA Today, the Cat & Jack brand “has been a big seller for Target.”