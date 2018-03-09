SALT LAKE CITY — As Utahns prepare to set their clocks an hour ahead this weekend, a couple of groups are taking the opportunity to issue some seasonal reminders.

Daylight saving time begins early Sunday, meaning clocks should be set an hour ahead and an hour will be lost.

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious, noting that the time change could cause poor visibility during the morning commute, and drivers may be drowsy as their bodies adjust to a new sleep cycle.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason encourages drivers to slow down in neighborhoods and school zones as pedestrians will be harder to see. More information can be found at ZeroFatalities.com.

The Red Cross is also using daylight saving time to issue its annual reminder to homeowners to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks. If you don't have a smoke alarm, the Red Cross encourages everyone to get one. The organization recommends each home have at least one smoke detector on every level, as well as in bedrooms.