SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump met with video game industry leaders on Thursday to talk about the connection between violence and video games.

The Trump administration shared a video that includes many violent scenes from video games. And now, thanks to reporters at The Verge, we know which games Trump and the White House think “may be inadvertently training the next mass shooter.”

You can watch the full White House video here. [Warning: The video contains graphic video game violence, as well as depictions of gun violence and physical assault.]

The video contains clips from the following video games:

“Call of Duty: Black Ops”

“Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2”

“Dead by Daylight”

“The New Order”

“Fallout 4”

“Sniper Elite 4”

“The Evil Within”

In the aftermath of last month’s mass shooting in Florida, Trump has tried to establish a link between violence in the media, specifically video games, and real-life violence, according to The Associated Press.

“We have to look at the internet because a lot of bad things are happening to young kids and young minds and their minds are being formed,” Trump said in February, according to The Washington Post.

“We have to do something about maybe what they’re seeing and how they're seeing it. And also video games. I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts. … You see these movies, they’re so violent. And yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn’t involved, but killing is involved. And maybe they have to put a rating system for that. You get into a whole very complicated, very big deal but the fact is that you are having movies come out that are so violent with the killing and everything else that maybe that's another thing we’re going to have to discuss.”

The meeting on Thursday brought multiple industry leaders together to discuss the issue.

“He asked a lot of questions and he raised concerns with the violent nature of these games and asked the question: Is this causing the kids to have (this) violent behavior?” Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, who attended the meeting, told the AP.

The Parents Television Council also attended Thursday’s meeting. The conservative watchdog group’s program director, Melissa Henson, said there are immense challenges to keeping violent games away from children.

“I don’t think there are easy answers and I don’t think that we’re going to be able to figure out the solution in the course of a one-hour conversation,” Henson said, according to the AP.

Back in February, PTC President Tim Winter said in a statement sent to the Deseret News that he agreed with Trump after the U.S. president spoke out against graphic media.

Winter called on Hollywood to eradicate graphic media.

“We wholeheartedly agree that kids can be impacted and harmed by exposure to violent media — and decades of academic research backs it up. Our kids are inundated with a culture of violence, in part because of Hollywood’s penchant for marketing violent films, TV shows and violent video games to kids,” Winter said.