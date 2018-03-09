Tony Hawk just turned back the clock for Salt Lake City.

The 49-year-old pro skateboarder shredded up a halfpipe at the Qualtrics X4 Summit on Thursday evening, turning back the clock and bringing all Tony Hawk skater fans a dose of nostalgia.

Hawk skated along the halfpipe during a warehouse party at the summit, a time when customers and employees of Qualtrics are encouraged to buy food from food trucks and, well, watch a host of skaters, including Hawk and X-Games champion Andy MacDonald.

Hawk tripped up a few times, but he ultimately hit some solid moves on the pipe.

Watch the videos below.

Here is Tony Hawk skating at #X4summit18 pic.twitter.com/Cq4lT72phX — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 9, 2018

Hawk told the Deseret News in an interview that he did not prepare any sort of routine for the event and he would just go with the flow.

Hawk spoke earlier on Thursday at the summit about how he learned to deal with haters, according to the Deseret News.

He said he faced heavy criticism when he started licensing his name.

“I didn’t see it as a big cash-in. I saw it as a way to reach more people … and show them what skateboarding is,” he said. “I got plenty of hate for it but then that set me up for the third wave of hate, which was social media.”