Here’s a look at the news for March 9.

Trump to meet Kim Jong Un

It’s happening.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to CNN.

The meeting will occur in May and will be the first between a current U.S. president and a leader of North Korea.

“The stunning announcement is the culmination of a diplomatic whirlwind that began with the invitation of a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Trump's decision to meet Kim, after a year in which the two have repeatedly traded insults, is a remarkable breakthrough — albeit one with uncertain consequences,” according to CNN.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said all current sanctions will remain until the two sides meet.

Read more.

Utah lawmakers wrap up the 2018 legislative session

Utah residents will see their taxes go up (and down) thanks to a "complicated deal lawmakers reached with backers of the Our Schools Now initiative" in the final hours of 2018 legislature, according to the Deseret News.

The deal that stops the Our Schools Now initiative will include a question for the November ballot, which asks voters if they want to add 10 cents to Utah’s 29.4 cent gas tax, the Deseret News reported.

"It's really staving off a significant tax increase for a minimal tax increase and will put money into education, put money into roads. It's win, win, win all the way around," Gov. Gary Herbert said.

Lawmakers reached a compromise that will lower the state’s income tax rate from 5 to 4.95 percent. Corporations will receive a $28 million tax break, too.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said this means it’s “a wash” for Utah residents.

Read more.

Governor to sign a controversial inland port bill

Salt Lake City doesn’t want it, but that’s not stopping Gov. Gary Herbert from signing a controversial bill “that would control the development of an inland port in Salt Lake City's northwest quadrant,” according to the Deseret News.

Herbert said he’s a fan of the bill.

"I am a big fan of the inland port," Herbert said in an interview. "Utah is ready for an inland port. We are the crossroads of the West."

Herbert said that he won’t veto the bill, even though Salt Lake City leaders worry that it “usurps administrative land use decisions in nearly 20,000 acres of Salt Lake City,” according to the Deseret News.

"I don't know that it rises to that level," the governor said.

Read more.

Qualtrics closes out its major event

The Qualtrics X4 Summit came to a close on Thursday night with a stellar lineup of speakers, according to the Deseret News.

Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, legendary pro skater Tony Hawk and NBA legend Magic Johnson all spoke about how to be a successful leader and how to build a strong brand.

In addition, scientists showed how to use Qualtrics data and analytics to improve people’s lives.

Dr. Angela Duckworth said she doesn’t know where she’d be without the product.

"I can’t imagine a more synergistic relationship, and when I imagine what I would have done if Qualtrics didn’t exist, I don’t think we would have tried to do this," Duckworth said. "You could never re-create all of this in the way you that you’d need to."

Read more.

MORE NEWS:

USA TODAY: North Koreans tease nuclear weapons concessions. Should Trump believe them?

THE NEW YORK TIMES: U.S. allies sign sweeping trade deal in challenge to Trump

WASHINGTON POST: These penguins found a camera in Antarctica and captured a surprisingly good ‘selfie’

CNN: Why don't we all just spring forward and stay there, like Florida?

CNN: Documents detail confusion in police response to Parkland shooting