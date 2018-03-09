WEST JORDAN — A South Jordan man was charged Friday with raping a 12-year-old girl he met on a TRAX train.

Alec Cole Tate, 24, is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

Police say Tate met a young girl while riding TRAX in July. "He asked for her phone number, and after exiting the TRAX he began texting her," charging documents state.

Not long after, the two met and Tate took her to a friend's apartment where they had sex twice, the charges state.

In December of 2016, Tate was convicted of felony drug distribution in a plea in abeyance in which he agreed to enter drug court, according to court records. Tate also has several other misdemeanor drug-related convictions.