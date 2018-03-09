SALT LAKE CITY — Wondering how to get to a galaxy far, far away? Don’t worry. Disney has you covered.

Disney representatives released a short flyover drone video that shows off the new Star Wars Land, which is set to debut next year at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort locations.

The video specifically depicts the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge at the Disneyland location.

The Star Wars Land will be “one of the most detailed and immersive lands ever created in Disney Parks history,” according to a Disney representative, who spoke to Travel and Leisure.

See the video below.

People who visit the attraction will be placed on the planet of Batuu, home to adventurers and smugglers. The planet is based in the outer rim, hence the attraction's official name: Galaxy Edge.

The park will have two sections, one to promote the First Order and the other the Resistance, according to the Deseret News.

“As you move through the areas, you might be recruited to join one side or the other,” Scott Mallwitz, ‎executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, told The Orange Counter Register. “Are you a spy? Are you part of the Resistance or willing to join the First Order? It’s up to you. And your role inside of that will be defined by how you choose.”

A marketplace will exist inside Star Wars Land, and it will even include a creature called a Toydarian (you remember Watto from “The Phantom Menace,” right?), who will sell people items in various stores.

The land will come at the same time that Disney launches a new immersive Star Wars-themed hotel, where visitors can interact with characters from the galaxy far, far away.

The company has already launched a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Disneyland and in Epcot. A Toy Story Land is also in the works.