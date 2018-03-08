SALT LAKE CITY — While plenty of weekends are used for sleeping and watching Netflix, this shouldn't be one of them. The snow is clearing, the days are getting warmer and Disney characters are gliding into Salt Lake City. Check out what's in store for the Beehive State over the next few days, ranging from concerts with They Might Be Giants and "American Idol" star Phillip Phillips to some of the most classic arias in all of opera.

Disney on Ice

Heinz Kluetmeier Cinderella is a courageous Disney princess in the 2017 Disney On Ice show "Dream Big."

Disney-Pixar has received a lot of attention lately, with the popular film “Coco” earning an Oscar for best animated picture and the film’s hit song “Remember Me” winning for best original song. This weekend, Disney is giving Utah some extra attention as the new Disney on Ice show "Follow Your Heart” skates into Vivint Arena this weekend. Come see Mickey, Minnie and other Disney friends in the new show, which features the stories and characters from the films “Finding Dory” and “Inside Out.” Performances take place, March 9, 7 p.m.; March 10, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 7 p.m.; March 11, 11 a.m. and 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$70 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com).

They Might Be Giants

“Particle Man,” “Birdhouse in Your Soul” and a popular cover of “Istanbul (not Constantinople)” are just a few of the quirky songs alternative rock band They Might Be Giants has written and performed. The group, which John Flansburgh and John Linnell first formed as a duo in the 1980s, is bringing its clever wordplay to Salt Lake City’s The Depot on March 9. The band earned a Grammy Award for its song “Boss of Me” — which became the theme song for the TV show “Malcolm in the Middle.” They Might Be Giants performs Friday, 8 p.m., 400 W. South Temple, $23-$25 (smithstix.com).

BYU Winterfest

This weekend, Brigham Young University is coming to Salt Lake City as part of Winterfest 2018. Since January, a variety of BYU’s arts programs — including the jazz band Synthesis, the ballroom dance team and Vocal Point — have performed at the Conference Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Friday, Living Legends, a group that combines Native American choreography with Polynesian and Latin American dance styles, will perform March 9. The following evening, BYU’s nine-member female a capella group Noteworthy will perform. Both performances take place at 7 p.m., $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events).

Mark A. Philbrick 1MP67931 LLG Living Legends South Pacific Tour Nuku'alofa, Tonga Performance at 'Atele Stadium Tongan Crown Prince poses in a group photo with the Living Legends. May 10, 2016 Photography by Mark A. Philbrick/BYU Copyright BYU Photo 2015 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322 7931

A night at the opera

Starting March 10, Utah Opera is putting on a unique double-bill performance bound to have audience members laughing and crying throughout the evening. The company will perform “Pagliacci,” the 1892 Italian tragedy by Ruggero Leoncavallo, and end with Giacomo Puccini’s one-act comedy “Gianni Schicchi.”

“Pagliacci” includes one of the most well-known arias in all of opera: “Vesti la giubba.” During this dramatic piece, Canio, who has discovered his wife, Nedda, has been unfaithful, puts on a cheerful clown costume as he descends into grief and rage. The aria is so popular that it even showed up in episodes of “The Simpsons” and “Seinfeld.”

“Gianni Schicchi,” the second performance of the night, also includes a well-known aria — this time for soprano: “O mio babbino caro.” The piece was the main theme used for the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” starring Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Day-Lewis. Come listen to this classic music, March 10-18, dates and times vary, $15-$99, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, (801-533-6683 or utahopera.org).

“American Idol’s” Phillip Phillips

In 2016, the popular singing competition “American Idol” ended its long run on Fox with its 15th season — dubbed the “farewell season.” But ABC ended up reviving the show, and in August 2017, aspiring pop stars in the Beehive State got a chance to audition for a spot on the show’s 16th season — which airs Sunday, March 11. Tune in Sunday to watch “Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan interact with young, talented superstars on March 11 and 12, 7 p.m. MST, ABC.

To add to the “American Idol” frenzy, the show’s season 11th winner, Phillip Phillips, will be performing at Salt Lake City’s The Depot on March 13. Phillips stepped onto the “American Idol” scene as a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Georgia, wooing judges with his raspy voice. Phillip’s coronation song “Home” became the all-time best-selling song from the show, and the singer’s third album, "Collateral,” was released in January. Come hear Phillips perform on March 13, 7 p.m., 400 W. South Temple, $27-$32 (smithstix.com).