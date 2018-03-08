Autonomous cars, no safety inspections and now driving through a red light? Why are our lawmakers trying to make our roads more dangerous?

Even though texting and driving is against the law, we have all seen how drivers ignore that safety measure. Additionally, what if I choose to wait for the light to turn green but the impatient driver behind me is honking? Am I forced to drive through the red light?

It seems to me that our society is already moving too fast, and with this new law we will only be enabling those who are already irresponsible drivers.

Michael Raleigh

Sandy