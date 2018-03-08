Following the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many people were swift to blame Congress, the president and the NRA for this tragedy. What the news media is not reporting is the political agreement between the Broward County School Board and Broward County law enforcement to stop arresting students for crimes.

Signed in November 2013, this 16-page document basically turned police officers into social workers. In an attempt to lower crime rates and thus gain state and federal grant money for improvement therein, police were instructed not to arrest students for disrupting or interfering with school function, theft, vandalism, disorderly conduct, trespassing, criminal mischief, drug possession, threats and a host of other crimes. Instead, officers are to issue warnings, counsel with parents and consider alternative methods other than citations or arrests.

This explains how police could respond to Nikolas Cruz’s home 39 different times (Broward police claim it was only 23 visits) without any arrests. Arrests and convictions for crimes of violence would have prevented Cruz from purchasing any firearms.

Once again, laws against criminal behavior are ignored while people are pointing fingers and calling for more gun control laws. How about enforcing the laws that are already on the books?

Les Langford

Pleasant Grove