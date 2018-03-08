WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man accused of intentionally burning down an abandoned trailer now faces 15 felony charges.

Christopher William Baron, 45, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; burglary, four counts of reckless use of an incendiary device, and nine counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies. He was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On March 4, emergency crews were called to a fire at an abandoned mobile home in the area of 3900 West and 8500 South. The fire was ignited at multiple points inside the home and determined to be arson, according to charging documents. The trailer was destroyed. No one was injured.

The owner of the mobile home told police about Baron, a "suspicious neighbor who may be upset with him due to some prior disputes in which police were called," the charges state.

West Jordan police attempted to talk to Baron, who lives next door to the trailer. Even though an officer could see him inside his home holding a handgun, the officer said Baron refused to answer the door.

Police held surveillance on the home until the next day when Baron left his house to check his mail while holding a handgun, according to the charges. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Inside Baron's home, detectives reported finding seven rifles, three handguns and four Molotov cocktails.

At the time of his arrest, police said Baron had struggled with mental health issues in the past.

In August, Baron took a plea in abeyance, pleading guilty to aggravated assault, according to court records. In exchange, a charge of illegally carrying a gun was dismissed. Baron was charged with pointing a gun at two juveniles driving a car on 9000 South who had honked at him for standing in the road. As part of the plea deal, Baron was ordered to a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, according to court records.