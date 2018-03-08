WELLSVILLE, Cache County — The American West Heritage Center’s Baby Animal Days will run April 4-7.

Visitors can pet baby lambs, goats, ducks, chicks, piglets, calves, turtles and more.

In addition, patrons will have a chance to see baby bears, watch sheep-shearing demonstrations, and take rides on a pony, train or mechanical bull. Games and activities will also be held on the mountain man, pioneer and 1917 farm sites.

Events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, although the line to see the bear cubs will close at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-11. All visitors can receive $1 off with the donation of any nonperishable food item at the ticket booth.

The center is located at 4025 S. U.S. 89-91, 10 minutes south of Logan. For more information, visit awhc.org.