SANDY — Burlington will hold a ribbon-cutting at its new 45,000-square-foot store, 10453 S. State, at 9:30 a.m. on March 23.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in the Sandy community, bringing even more jobs to the neighborhood and providing local residents with a valued shopping experience,” says Tom Kingsbury, president, CEO and chairman of Burlington Stores.

During the ribbon-cutting Burlington will donate new merchandise to the Salt Lake City Mission, which provides emergency food, shelter, clothing, crisis intervention, counseling, job placement and education for the poor and homeless.

It will also donate $10,000 to a nearby school to fund the materials teachers and students need to learn and achieve in the classroom.

On March 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., customers are invited to a day of family fun. The first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote and there will be opportunities for gift card giveaways and kids’ activities.