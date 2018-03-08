KAYSVILLE — Residents are invited to attend the city’s sesquicentennial celebration on Thursday.

The event, which will kick off a yearlong celebration, will be at 5 p.m. at the City Center, 23 E. Center. It will feature elementary school choirs from across the city performing an original musical number by resident Craig Nybo, the reading of a city declaration by longtime resident and Utah House Majority Leader Brad Wilson and birthday cake.

Other events scheduled throughout the year include special eggs at the Easter egg hunt, a revival of the LeConte Stewart art contest and a tree-planting ceremony at Pioneer Park.

The city incorporated on March 15, 1868, making it the the first city to be incorporated in Davis County and the 27th in the Utah Territory.