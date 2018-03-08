CEDAR CITY — After three years of record enrollment growth, Southern Utah University is reporting its enrollment surpassed the 10,000 mark with 10,245 students attending the 121-year-old institution.

According to SUU officials, the undergraduate student population stands at 9,324, with 21 percent coming from out of state — mostly Las Vegas and Southern California — 565 are international students from 46 countries.

In addition, the university reported the number of degrees awarded in 2016-17 soared to an all-time high of 2,175. Over the past 10 years, SUU graduate rate has grown 61 percent, which is higher than any other four-year public institutions in Utah, officials said.