During the open house of the Brigham City Utah Temple, I was assigned to be one of those who stand and guide the line of visitors. At first, I was assigned a place near a stairwell which was not carpeted, so I stood on the hard marble flooring. I have neuropathy pains in my feet and was also experiencing sciatica. After an hour, I was fighting to stay up. I asked the supervisor if there were somewhere that had carpeting, and I was assigned to the celestial room.

Watching the parade of visitors, I was amazed. Their awe and reverence was truly something to behold. Many of these people had never been inside a temple. One couple came in their wedding clothes (she was wearing her veil and dress), having just been married and knowing they would be here in a year. Families, single people, young and old, all came to this beautiful House of the Lord to see the glory of it.

Meanwhile, I was still in pain. Even with the carpeting, I was getting worse. I feared that I would not be able to complete my shift and I really wanted to do that. I offered a prayer to Heavenly Father, pleading that I would be able to stand there and enjoy this unique experience.

I felt a warm feeling in my lower back, which extended down my legs. There was a feeling of support, holding me up. I was surprised at first, but became more comfortable with it.

Suddenly, a thought came to my mind. I could hear a familiar hymn in my head, “How Firm a Foundation.” At first I was puzzled, but then I got to the second verse. “I’ll strengthen thee, help thee, and cause thee to stand/Upheld by my righteous omnipotent hand.” And He did.

I was crying for joy as I realized these words were not just a figure of speech, but a reality. I finished my shift, and went home rejoicing, knowing that our Father does indeed answer prayers.

In an October 2013 general conference address, President Thomas S. Monson said, “We were not placed on this earth to walk alone. What an amazing source of power, of strength, and of comfort is available to each of us. He who knows us better than we know ourselves, He who sees the larger picture and who knows the end from the beginning, has assured us that He will be there for us to provide help if we but ask. We have the promise: ‘Pray always, and be believing, and all things shall work together for your good’ ” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:24).

— Tim Thorman, Buena Vista Ward, Buena Vista Virginia Stake