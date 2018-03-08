SALT LAKE CITY — A staff member at a Salt Lake nursing home and rehabilitation center has been charged with sexually abusing one of the facility's patients.

Jorge Luis Vera, 63, of Salt Lake City, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

A 64-year-old woman told investigators that while she was recovering from surgery at St. Joseph Villa, 451 Bishop Federal Lane, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, Vera would inappropriately touch her under the pretense of bathing her, according to charging documents.

The woman told investigators that normally, only female aides would prepare her baths, and then would leave her while she bathed and dressed herself, the charges state.

A $100,000 warrant was issued Thursday for Vera's arrest.