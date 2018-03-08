Clifford and Fae Byrne Crompton were married 72 years ago, on Feb. 23, 1946, in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Lakeview 8th Ward, Orem Utah Lakeview Stake. They are the parents of six children, and have 16 grandchildren and 18 great-granchildren.

Russell and Marjorie Madsen were married 73 years ago, on March 10, 1945, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Elmwood Ward, Mesa Arizona Central Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.