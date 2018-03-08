Erma Rosenhan of the Forest Dale 1st Ward, Salt Lake Granite Stake, turned 103 on Feb. 28.

Virginia Unsworth Fife of the Waterman Ward, Elk Grove California Stake, turned 101 on March 3.

Gerda Hille Hubrich of the Rose Park 4th Ward, Salt Lake Rose Park Stake, turned 100 on March 8.

Norma Tuttle Erickson of the Bountiful 1st Ward, Bountiful Utah Stake, will turn 100 on March 12.

Meda Miller of the Alton Ward, Hazelwood Missouri Stake, will turn 101 on March 12.

Joseph Clifton Spendlove of the Hurricane 6th Ward, Hurricane Utah Stake, will turn 102 on March 12.