SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man has been charged with biting off his brother's ear.

Ronald Contreras-Rodriguez, 22, of West Jordan, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with one count of mayhem, a second-degree felony.

On Feb. 24, Salt Lake police and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a car that had pulled off to the side of the road near 600 South and 400 West. There appeared to be a struggle inside the vehicle, according to charging documents.

An officer saw Contreras-Rodriguez on top of his brother, and discovered the brother's ear on the passenger seat, the charges state.

"(The brother) began to cry and yell, 'Why did you bite my ear off?'"

Contreras-Rodriguez, who had blood on his mouth and face, was arrested. The brother was taken to a local hospital for treatment and EMTs "placed (his) detached ear in a baggie to transport to the hospital," the charges state.

The court documents do not indicate whether doctors were able to reattach the man's ear.